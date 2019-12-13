K-pop band SEVENTEEN announce first ever UK date

SEVENTEEN have announced a new European tour, including a date at London’s Wembley SSE Arena in March.

The K-pop group – S Coups, Jeonghan, Dino, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Winwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, and Vernon – will first play a string of dates across the continent, with the London date marking their first ever performance in the UK.

The band will also play a number of shows across Europe as part of their latest world tour, including dates in Milan, Paris and Berlin. Watch the video for their single ‘Hit’ below.

Advertisement

Formed in 2015 and consisting of 13 members, the band have released three studio albums. Their 2016 debut ‘Love & Letter’ topped the Korean album chart upon release and was followed by ‘Teen, Age’ in 2017.

The group is currently on their third world tour, this time in support of their 2019 album ‘An Ode’ – titled the ‘Ode to You’ tour – which won the Album of the Year accolade at the Asian Artist Awards.

Seventeen will perform at The SSE Arena, Wembley on March 8 2020. Tickets for the show go on sale at 9am on December 19 this month.

Earlier this week (December 9) ATEEZ announced they’re also coming to London next year on tour.

Advertisement

The K-pop group are bringing ‘The Fellowship: Map the Treasure Tour’ to London’s SSE Arena Wembley on March 20. Tickets for the event go on sale on December 18 at 11am.

As part of the group’s European tour they will also perform shows in Madrid, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Warsaw and Moscow during March.