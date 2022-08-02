K-pop boyband DKB announce ‘Meet & Live’ Grand America tour

K-pop group DKB are set to tour the Americas from next month as part of their upcoming ‘Meet & Live’ Grand America tour.
On July 27, K-pop production company Studio PAV shared a poster revealing the dates of DKB’s upcoming ‘Meet & Live’ Grand America tour. The nine-member boyband are set to bring their tour to 11 cities, kicking off in the US on September 16 before heading to South America and wrapping up in Canada.
Venues and ticketing details will be released “soon”, according to the company. The dates for DKB’s ‘Meet & Live’ Grand America tour are as follows:
September 2022
16 – New York, US
18 – San Juan, Puerto Rico
21 – Monterrey, Mexico
23 – Guadalajara, Mexico
25 – Mexico City, Mexico
27 – Bogotá, Colombia
29 – São Paulo, Brazil
30 – Curitiba, Brazil
October 2022
2 – Santiago, Chile
5 – San Jose, US
7 – Vancouver, Canada
DKB recently wrapped up their ‘Meet & Live’ US tour, which hit six cities in June. The tour was preceded by the release of the boyband’s fourth mini-album ‘Rebel’, which dropped alongside its lead single ‘Sober’ in April.
They are current the only boyband under Brave Entertainment, headed by South Korean rapper and producer Brave Brothers, known for penning hits for acts like SISTAR, AOA and 4Minute. The agency is also home to the K-pop quartet Brave Girls.
DKB made their debut with their first mini-album ‘Youth’ in February 2020, along with its title track ‘Sorry Mama’, which was produced by Brave Brothers.