K-pop boyband TAN announce a tour of the Americas in 2023

K-pop boyband TAN have announced an upcoming tour of select countries in the Americas to take place in 2023.

The announcement was made via TAN’s official social media channels on November 12, alongside a teaser poster for the tour that included locations of stops planned for the tour. While no specific dates, cities or venues have been unveiled at the time of publication, TAN have singled out Brazil, Uruguay, Mexico and the US as countries they’ll be visiting as part of the tour next year. The upcoming tour will mark TAN’s first-ever concerts since their debut earlier this year.

TAN – comprising members Changsun, Jooan, Jaejun, Sunghyuk, Hyunyeop, Taehoon and Jiseong – are a seven-piece K-pop boy group housed under Think Entertainment, and were formed through the idol survival reality series The Wild Idol, which aired from September 2021 to December 2021 and was produced by Korean cable network MBC.

Prior to their appearance on the programme, many of TAN’s members had already made public appearances in the entertainment industry. Some had already made debuts in other groups prior to their time with TAN, while others broke out in the entertainment scene as trainee contestants of other K-pop survival programmes including MixNine and Produce 101.

Their latest music is the single album ‘Dream & Deurim’ released just last month. That two-track record was headlined by lead single ‘Beautiful Lie’, and completed by B-side track ‘Our Youth’. Prior to that, they have so far released two mini-albums – ‘1TAN’ and ‘2TAN’ – in March and June this year, the former being their debut record.

In other news, K-pop soloist Wonho announced yesterday (November 16) that the 29-year-old idol will be enlisting for mandatory military service on December 5, as required by South Korean law.

He also hinted at prepared releases to occupy fans while he will be away, writing in a letter addressing his conscription: “I’ll prepare lots of things so that WENEE won’t get bored, and I hope WENEE will spend that time happily, freely catching up on the things that you haven’t been able to do up until now while waiting for the day that we’ll meet again!”