GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

K-pop fans crash Dallas police department’s iWatch app with FanCam videos

iWatch was set up so citizens could send in footage of "illegal activity from the protests"

By Will Richards
George Floyd
Credit: Alamy Stock Photo.

K-pop fans online have crashed an app that was set up by the Dallas police department by flooding it with FanCam videos.

The department’s iWatch app encourages citizens in the city to send in video footage of “illegal activity from the protests” current happening in Dallas after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

With many K-pop fan accounts actively posting their support for the Black Lives Matter movement over the last week, fans have now managed to crash the app by posting hundreds of FanCam videos, which are clips of K-pop performances that hone in on one particular band member.

Advertisement

Twitter user @ngelwy began the call to shut down the app, directing other K-pop fan accounts to the app and instructing them on how to upload the FanCam videos.

Protests have been taking place around the world following the death of George Floyd last week (May 25).

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis following an altercation with police officers. Floyd, who was African American, was killed when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest. Former police officer Derek Chauvin has since been sacked and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Advertisement

Rihanna, Dr Dre, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Cardi B and more have all shared their outrage and demanded justice for Floyd in a number of posts online. Jay-Z also called for justice for Floyd, and Billie Eilish and Lizzo have both shared impassioned messages about the situation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.