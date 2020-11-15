K-pop fans have been trolling Donald Trump on the internet once again, flooding a new hashtag with photos of pancakes.

Yesterday (November 14), Trump supporters held a ‘Million MAGA March’ in Washington DC, supporting the outgoing President’s ongoing legal efforts against President-elect Joe Biden following the 2020 US election.

The hashtag #MillionMAGAMarch has been used by Trump supporters on Twitter in line with the march, and actor Shea Depmore started the idea for the hijack, saying: “We are not going to go and counter-protest in person. We’re gonna take over their hashtag instead.”

She then asked fans to “fill the hashtag MillionMAGAMarch here on Twitter, anywhere that has hashtags with pancakey goodness.” She also suggested fans use the #MAPA2020 hashtag (‘Make America Pancakes Again’).

“For all those denial ridden, racist, homophobes out there. Here’s some rainbow pancakes,” one wrote on Twitter.

Lol. For all those denial ridden, racist, homophobes out there. Here's some rainbow pancakes.🤣 #MillionsMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/Z8jZJXw0Fx — Kristina (@kkeller617) November 14, 2020

Another added: “Nothing flips blue like blueberry pancakes and maybe Arizona.”

Some beautiful blue pancakes tor this beautiful Friday!! 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙#MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/B6RBsz9YOI — box of rats (@melodiemain) November 13, 2020

Just a Kpop Stan eating pandan pancakes and trying to ruin #MillionsMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/5lwmOIqpqG — fifi (@fifismochi) November 14, 2020

Hey #MillionsMAGAMarch here's some Blueberry pancakes because you're feeling "blue" your tRump LOST 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4PvM27uzoj — ValsKomida (@VKomida) November 14, 2020

Celebrities have also been getting involved with the hashtag. George Takei tweeted: “#MillionMAGAMarch is…pancakes. And if you’re planning on going, please reconsider. Stay home. Let the incels shout into the wind.”

#MillionMAGAMarch is…pancakes. And if you’re planning on going, please reconsider. Stay home. Let the incels shout into the wind. https://t.co/B4nMn2T6VV — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 14, 2020

Earlier this year, K-pop fans trolled President Trump by registering hundreds of thousands of fake tickets for a Trump rally in Oklahoma.

Trump held a gathering in Tulsa in July, reporting before the event that a million people had registered for tickets.

The event was poorly attended, though, and as the New York Times report, the discrepancy of ticket requests to attendees likely came from an undercover campaign by K-Pop fans to sabotage the event.

New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lauded the K-Pop fans and TikTokers for their work in registering the fake tickets, writing: “You just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID.”