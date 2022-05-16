KPOP.FLEX to take place over three days at London’s The O2 Arena in 2023

European K-pop festival KPOP.FLEX is set to head to the UK for a three-day event next year, following its inaugural showcase this past weekend.

Today (May 17), Kpop Europa and PK Events, the organisers of KPOP.FLEX, announced that Europe’s largest K-pop festival will be taking place at London’s The O2 Arena for one of its 2023 editions. Next year’s instalment of the K-pop music event, which will take place over three days from September 22 to 24, will also offer “a range of activities [for festival-goers] to immerse themselves in Korean culture”.

In addition, the 2023 London edition of the K-pop festival will also play host to the first-ever KPOP.FLEX Awards For Emerging Artists, which is set to take place on September 23, 2023. More details about KPOP.FLEX London 2023 and its accompanying awards show is set to be revealed in the coming months.

“We’re so excited to be hosting Europe’s largest-ever K-Pop festival here at The O2 in September 2023,” said Steve Sayer, VP and GM at The O2. “In recent years, K-Pop has taken the world by storm and so this is a huge milestone for us.”

“We can’t wait to build on the success of previous hugely popular K-Pop performances at the venue, and welcome some of the world’s top K-Pop acts and their legions of fans to The O2 for a fantastic weekend festival event that will take over the full campus at The O2,” he added.

During KPOP.FLEX Frankfurt 2022, it was also announced that the festival would be returning to the German city in 2023 as well. KPOP.FLEX Frankfurt 2023 is set to be held at Deutsche Bank Park stadium on June 17 and 18.

Line-ups for KPOP.FLEX London 2023 and KPOP.FLEX Frankfurt 2023 have yet to be announced, but are expected to be announced in the coming months. The KPOP.FLEX Frankfurt 2022 notably featured performances from ENHYPEN, AB6IX, (G)I-DLE, MAMAMOO, NCT Dream and more.