K-pop girl group CLC’s “official activities have ended”, says CUBE Entertainment

CUBE Entertainment has announced that K-pop girl group CLC‘s official activities as an act have ended.

The South Korean entertainment label published a notice earlier today (May 20), announcing the impending termination of the K-pop girl group’s fanclub forum, named CLC U CUBE.

In the notice, the label attributed the reason for its closure to the conclusion of CLC’s activities as a group. This is notably the first time the label have confirmed that the girl group are no longer active as a K-pop act, following CLC’s long absence.

“First of all, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all of you for always loving and supporting CLC over the last seven years,” wrote CUBE Entertainment. “As CLC’s official activities have ended, we would like to inform you that the operation of CLC U CUBE will be terminated as of June 6, 2022.”

CUBE also noted that a grace period would be provided before the site’s closure, to allow fans the chance to “cherish the precious memories made with the CLC members” before they are permanently taken down. Notably, CLC U CUBE was used by the group and their fanbase as a mode of communication, with access provided to registered fans of CLC.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation to you for your love and support for CLC,” continued the music label, despite not providing further details regarding the disbandment of the group and the circumstances behind it. “We will wholeheartedly cheer for each of the seven members making a new start on their own path.”

The statement comes several months after members Seungyeon and Yeeun were announced to have departed from the label in March, following the expiration of both their exclusive contracts.

The duo were the third and fourth members of CLC to have left the company thus far, following Thai bandmate Sorn in November 2021 and Elkie, who hails from Hong Kong, in February last year.