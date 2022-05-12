K-pop girl group DIA to disband after releasing their final album in August

K-pop girl group DIA have announced that they will be disbanding after dropping their final album in August.

South Korean news outlet Edaily first reported on May 11 that the girl group are in the midst of preparations for “one last final album in August before their contracts with their agency PocketDol Studio expires”, as translated by Soompi.

The report had also claimed that the DIA members will be “walking their separate paths after wrapping up promotions as a full group.”

PocketDol Studio later confirmed the report in a separate statement to Chosun, writing, as translated by Koreaboo: “DIA will release their last album in August and will end their exclusive contract in September.” More details are to arrive in the months leading up to the release.

This confirmation also came shortly after a separate statement from a representative of the entertainment company, who clarified at the time that it was “difficult to say whether the August album will be the last album”, per YTN, as translated by Soompi.

DIA’s August release will notably be their first release in over two years, with their last project being their sixth mini-album ‘Flower 4 Seasons’ which dropped in June 2020. That record was led by title track ‘Hug U’.

The group – comprising Jueun, Eunchae, Chaeyeon, Yebin, Eunice and Huihyeon – had officially debuted under MBK Entertainment in 2015 with the single ‘Somehow’ from their debut album ‘Do It Amazing’, having put out one more studio album and six EPs since.

In other news, (G)I-DLE have announced a 2022 world tour that will take the K-pop group to North America, Asia and more, with dates announced in the United States, Mexico, Chile, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan and Singapore. Further information surrounding the tour – including venues and ticketing details – has yet to be announced.