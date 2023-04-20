NewsMusic News

K-pop industry mourns ASTRO’s Moonbin, postpones releases out of respect

ITZY, iKON, Xdinary Heroes and more have cancelled or postponed planned releases since the singer's passing

By Puah Ziwei
Moonbin. Credit: Fantagio

Artists and music labels from the K-pop industry have postponed a number of planned releases out of respect for the late Moonbin, from boyband ASTRO.

Girl group ITZY have postponed the release of its IT’z TOUR BOOK and Buddy Date videos, which were set to come out on April 21 and 22, respectively. The videos will now be released on April 27 and 28 instead.

Boyband iKON were originally set to release a preview, a concept photo and open the pre-order for their upcoming album ‘Take Off’ today. Those have been delayed until tomorrow (April 21).

Boyband BTOB have “temporarily suspended” all content uploads and social media posts, including promotional materals for their upcoming mini-album ‘Wind And Wish’.

BuzzFeed has delayed the release of an upcoming video featuring K-pop girl group TWICE until further notice. “In light of Moonbin’s tragic passing, we are postponing the release of our Styling Video featuring TWICE. We will let you know when we have a new release date. We send our deep condolences to Moonbin’s family and friends,” the media company said in a statement.

Media company DIVE Studios, co-founded by K-pop idol Eric Nam, has announced the delay of all content scheduled for release this week. “We send our deepest condolences and appreciate everyone’s understanding,” the company said in a statement.

KQ Entertainment, home to K-pop boybands ATEEZ and xikers, has “temporarily suspended” all content releases across its platforms. The label also extended its condolences to the bereaved.

JYP Entertainment has announced the delay of content releases for the band Xdinary Heroes. The release of a music video teaser planned for today has been delayed until tomorrow (April 21), while a highlight film sampler scheduled to drop on April 21 will now come out on April 23 instead.

In a follow-up tweet, the boyband also expressed their condolences over the passing of Moonbin.

South Korean singer Yoon Ji-sung has cancelled a livestream on the fan community platform Weverse, which had been planned for 7pm today (April 20), his label DG Entertainment has announced. The agency also expressed its condolences.

Moonbin was reportedly found dead at his home in Seoul yesterday (April 19), as reported by Yonhap News. His passing was later confirmed by his label Fantagio Music.

For further help and advice on mental health:

