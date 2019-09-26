K-pop supergroup SuperM to collaborate with Marvel Entertainment

The upcoming supergroup have been touted as the "Avengers of K-pop"

K-pop label SM Entertainment have announced that their upcoming supergroup SuperM, who’ve been touted as the “Avengers of K-pop”, will be involved in a partnership with Marvel.

Label head Lee Soo-Man announced the epic crossover in a speech at the 20th World Knowledge Forum in Seoul on Wednesday (September 25).

“Starting with SuperM, we are slated to work on a collaboration with Marvel. I’m not sure how exactly that collaboration will work, but we will work on making a story with SuperM, and with the Marvel Story, [and] make a song that everyone can sing,” Lee said, as reported by Maeil Business News and translated by Koreaboo.

This is not the first time SM Entertainment has collaborated with Marvel. Back in April, the two companies teamed up to release Marvel-themed merchandise for EXO-CBX, the EXO sub-unit consisting of members Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin.

In a previous foray into K-pop, Marvel created the superhero/K-pop star Luna Snow for their mobile game Marvel Future Fight in 2018. Later that year, the company released two Korean-language songs, “I Really Wanna” and “Tonight,” for the character, performed by Myung Hyung-seo of girl group Busters.

SuperM is made up of members of SHINee, EXO, NCT 127 and WayV. At the presentation where the supergroup was officially announced, SM executive Chris Lee explicitly compared the group to the Avengers, as Forbes reports: “We’re maintaining their groups, their solo careers, and on top of this we have this ‘Avengers’ group to pull them together. There’s already an Iron-Man, a Thor, etc; and just like how the Avengers can have their own successful movies, there is a different kind of energy when they are together as the Avengers.”

SuperM are set to make their debut on October 4 with their self-titled EP. They will also perform together for the first time on October 5 at the Capitol Records Tower in Los Angeles. The showcase will be broadcasted live on YouTube.