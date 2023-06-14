‘2023 K-pop Nation x Korea Music Festival’ to be held in Poland this September

Poland is set to hold its first-ever K-pop stadium concert later this year.

On June 14, the Korea Management Federation (KMF), which represents at least 350 Korean entertainment agencies, announced that Poland would soon be hosting the a massive K-pop festival this September at a venue with a capacity of 50,000 people. It will be the first K-pop stadium concert held in the country.

The upcoming concert, titled ‘2023 K-pop Nation x Korea Music Festival’, will be held at the PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw on September 23. While a lineup has yet to be announced, around eight major K-pop acts are expected to perform at the festival.

“We will show the essence of an authentic K-pop concert to foreign K-pop fans,” said KMF chairman Yoo Jae-woong, per The Korea Herald. “Starting with ‘K-pop Nation,’ we want to host K-pop concerts overseas regularly. We are also currently planning diverse projects to support K-pop rookies in expanding their reach to foreign markets.”

Several K-pop artists including Epik High, Kang Daniel and CL are also set to visit Poland next month for the upcoming ‘K-pop Stars Festival’, which will be held in Warsaw from July 7 to 9. The three-day event will feature a line-up of 12 acts, several of which have yet to be revealed, as well as various attractions surrounding Korean food and culture.

In other K-pop news, boyband EXO have released their first music as a group in over two years with the single ‘Let Me In’. The new track precedes the release of their upcoming seventh studio album ‘Exist, which will be released on July 10.