K-pop group OnlyOneOf unveil dates and cities for 2023 Grand America Tour

South Korean boyband OnlyOneOf have announced a Grand America Tour of 2023.

Earlier today (December 14), US-based event organisers Studio PAV took to its social media to announce that the group will be embarking on a tour across the United States next year. OnlyOneOf will be kicking their tour off in late March 2023 in Jersey City, New Jersey, before moving on to cities across the US the following month, including Minneapolis, Dallas and Phoenix. The tour is slated to conclude with a show in Los Angeles on April 30, 2023.

The Grand America Tour so far only features one stop outside of the mainland US – a performance in the city of San Juan in Puerto Rico. However, the announcement did note that shows between April 13 to April 28, 2022 have yet to be decided.

Further information regarding venues, ticket sales as well as the remaining stops for the tour is expected to be announced at a later stage.

The dates for OnlyOneOf’s 2023 Grand America Tour are:

MARCH 2023

Friday 31 – Jersey City, New Jersey

APRIL 2023

Sunday 2 – Chicago , Illinois

Tuesday 4 – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Thursday 6 – Atlanta, Georgia

Friday 7 – Dallas, Texas

Sunday 9 – San Juan, Puerto Rico

Wednesday 12 – Phoenix, Arizona

Thursday 13 to Friday 28 – TBD

Saturday 29 – San Francisco, California

Sunday 30 – Los Angeles, California

Comprising members KB, Rie, Yoojung, Junji, Mill and Nine, OnlyOneOf are a group under 8D Creative. The group’s concept was largely developed by creative director and producer Jaden Jeong, who is known for his work with LOONA and most recently tripleS.

The Grand America Tour is presumably in support of OnlyOneOf’s January mini-album ‘Instinct Part. 2’, which was also their only domestic release in 2022. The record featured nine tracks, including its lead single ‘skinz’.

OnlyOneOf’s tour next year will also mark their first tour outside of Asia since they debuted in 2019. Prior to this, the six-piece had embarked on a tour of Malaysia in 2019 following the release of their second mini-album ‘Line Sun Goodness’. In October this year, the group also went on a three-stop Japan tour in support of their second Japanese single ‘Cunning Woman’.