K-Pop star Yohan dies aged 28

K-pop star Yohan has died at the age of 28.

The singer, who was a member of the boyband TST, passed away on Tuesday (June 16). A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

In a statement issued to AllKPop, TST’s label KJ Music Entertainment said: “We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. On June 16, TST member Yohan left this world.”

The message went on to say that the singer’s family were “in deep mourning”.

“We express our deepest condolences in light of Yohan’s final parting,” KJME added.

“I love you a lot, Yohan… I miss you,” South Korean singer Lee Kiseop wrote in tribute to the late singer.

South Korean station SPOTV reports that a wake will be held at Seoul’s Severance Hospital, and that Yohan’s funeral will take place tomorrow (June 18) in Yongin.

Yohan, whose real name was Kim Jeong-hwan, joined TST in 2017 following the separation of his first band NOM (No Other Man). TST released their fourth single album ‘Countdown’ back in January.

This is a developing story and will be updated.