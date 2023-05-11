VIVIZ, Kang Daniel and Epik High join line-up of ‘K-pop Stars Festival’ in Poland

VIVIZ, Kang Daniel and Epik High have joined the line-up of the upcoming ‘K-pop Stars Festival’, to be held in Poland.

‘K-pop Stars Festival’ is set to feature a line-up of twelve artists over three days, to be held in Warsaw, Poland from July 7 to 9. Tickets to the upcoming event are available now from 390,000zł to 4,000,000zł through GoingApp.

The festival is described as “a 3-day celebration of K-Pop music and Korean atmosphere in the center of Europe” on its official website. Aside from performance, the event will also feature a knowledge zone, a K-food zone and e-sport zone and more.

VIVIZ and Kang Daniel are set to perform on the last day of ‘K-pop Stars Festival’ on July 9. The artists are the first two to be announced for that date.

Meanwhile, Epik High are set to perform on the second day of the festival, on July 8. The K-hip-hop trio join previously announced co-ed K-pop group KARD, who will also perform on the same day. In addition, boyband SF9 are currently the only group who have been announced for the July 7 date.

According to the official ‘K-pop Stars Festival’ Twitter, more announcements are set to be revealed “soon”.

In other touring news, VIVIZ are also set to appear at the Kimchi Festival Canada next month in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The girl group will be joined by ONEUS, ex-Wonder Girls member Sunye, rapper Cheetah and more.