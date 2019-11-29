K-pop stars Jung Joon Young and Choi Jong Hoon have been jailed after being convicted of gang rape charges.

The two singers were convicted of aggravated rape after attacking two women who were “drunk and unable to resist” at a string of parties in March 2016.

Jung was also charged with filming the attack and sharing the footage with friends in mobile chat groups.

He has been jailed for six years, while Choi faces five years behind bars.

The pair have also been ordered to undergo 80 hours in a sexual rehabilitation programme and banned from employment at children and youth facilities.

While Jung had admitted to filming and distributing the videos, he denied the rape charges. Choi denied all criminal charges.

Judge Kang Seong-soo told Seoul’s Central District Court: “Jung argued that his sexual act was done with mutual agreement, while Choi flatly denied having sex with the victims. But Jung confessed he had sex (with the women) together with Choi, and his confession was also proved by their KakaoTalk chats.

“In this sense, it can be recognised that they jointly raped drunk women.”

The court also heard that Choi “did not feel remorse” after the attack, while Jung admitted that he will “deeply regret my foolishness.”

Three other men were also given sentences for their parts in the attacks – with one defendant jailed for eight months.

Choi found fame as the singer of Korean rock band F.T. Island – who released their debut album in 2007. He announced his retirement from entertainment earlier this year when the allegations first surfaced.

Jung, meanwhile, shot to fame on Korean reality show Superstar K4 before going on to become the lead singer of rock band Drug Restaurant.