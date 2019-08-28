K-pop supergroup SuperM announce details of debut EP

The group features members of SHINee, EXO, NCT 127, and WayV

New K-pop supergroup SuperM have announced details of their debut EP.

The band, who were unveiled earlier this month, is comprised of SHINee’s Taemin, EXO’s Baekhyun and Kai, NCT 127’s Taeyong and Mark, and WayV’s Ten and Lucas.

SuperM will release their first EP, titled ‘The 1st Mini Album ‘SuperM’’, on October 4 via SM Entertainment, Capitol Music Group, and Caroline. A tracklist for the record has yet to be confirmed.

Fans can pre-order the EP here, including bundles featuring augmented reality t-shirts for the individual members and whole group.

The group have also announced their upcoming promotion schedule, with an intro released on Saturday (August 31) at 4pm BST. Individual trailers, concept images, performance videos, and music video teasers will follow, with the schedule concluding with an as-yet-unknown release on October 31.

When they were unveiled at the Capitol Congress conference in Los Angeles earlier this month, SuperM were described as “the Avengers of K-pop”. They were also confirmed to be focusing on the US market, with the group expected to make their debut live appearances in the country later this year.

Although no music from the band has been released at present, fans can watch clips of SuperM’s rehearsal and recording sessions, as seen above, on their YouTube page.

Fan reactions to the unveiling of SuperM were mixed, with some concerned about what it would mean for the members’ individual groups and others excited to see what the new combination would come up with.

In other K-pop news, this year’s MTV VMAs featured a Best K-pop category for the first time. BLACKPINK, EXO, NCT 127, Monsta X, and Tomorrow X Together were all nominated for the award, but BTS claimed the trophy for their single ‘Boy With Luv’.