News Music News

K-Pop supergroup SuperM announce London O2 Arena show

It's their first ever UK show

Nick Reilly
Super M (Getty)

K-pop giants SuperM have confirmed that they’ll stop off at The O2 Arena as part of their debut world tour next year.

The group – which features members of EXO, NCT127 and WayV – will play The O2 on February 28 2020, with ticket information set to follow in due course.

They’re set to play tracks from their self-titled debut EP, including the hit single ‘Jopping’ – which reached Number One on the US Billboard 200 earlier this year.

Advertisement

They became the first Korean act to debut at the top of the chart, as well as achieving the fourth Korean-language album release to open at Number One.

Their tour began in North America last month and will re-commence in early 2020, with shows in cities such as San Diego, Los Angeles and Vancouver also on the way.

The announcement comes after fellow K-Pop group Ateez announced they’re coming to London next year on tour.

The K-pop group are bringing ‘The Fellowship: Map the Treasure Tour’ to London’s SSE Arena Wembley on March 20.

Advertisement

As part of the group’s European tour, they will also perform shows in Madrid, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Warsaw and Moscow during March.

In other K-pop news, BTS recently hinted that a collaboration with Billie Eilish might be finally on the way.

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

The Big Read – Lewis Capaldi: “I make jokes because I’m comfortable with who I am”

Dan Stubbs -
Lewis Capaldi has the world at his feet – but will he trip over it?
Read more
Blogs

The best films of 2019

NME -
Ending the decade with a bang – 2019 was yet another vintage year for cinema (yes, that includes Marvel)
Read more
Features

The 50 best songs of 2019

NME -
Counting down the best bops, sad bangers, and earworms of the past 12 months
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.