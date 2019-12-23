K-Pop supergroup SuperM announce London O2 Arena show

K-pop giants SuperM have confirmed that they’ll stop off at The O2 Arena as part of their debut world tour next year.

The group – which features members of EXO, NCT127 and WayV – will play The O2 on February 28 2020, with ticket information set to follow in due course.

They’re set to play tracks from their self-titled debut EP, including the hit single ‘Jopping’ – which reached Number One on the US Billboard 200 earlier this year.

They became the first Korean act to debut at the top of the chart, as well as achieving the fourth Korean-language album release to open at Number One.

Their tour began in North America last month and will re-commence in early 2020, with shows in cities such as San Diego, Los Angeles and Vancouver also on the way.

The announcement comes after fellow K-Pop group Ateez announced they’re coming to London next year on tour.

The K-pop group are bringing ‘The Fellowship: Map the Treasure Tour’ to London’s SSE Arena Wembley on March 20.

As part of the group’s European tour, they will also perform shows in Madrid, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Warsaw and Moscow during March.

In other K-pop news, BTS recently hinted that a collaboration with Billie Eilish might be finally on the way.