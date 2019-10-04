K-pop supergroup SuperM release video for their debut song, ‘Jopping’

The "Avengers of K-pop" have assembled

SuperM have officially arrived: The supergroup, touted as the “Avengers of K-pop”, have made their debut with the song ‘Jopping’.

The track was produced and co-written by London-based duo LDN Noise, who have also worked with K-pop groups such as Red Velvet, TVXQ and Sistar. ‘Jopping’ dropped alongside a sleek music video. Watch it below.

‘Jopping’ is the opening track of the supergroup’s debut mini-album. The eponymous seven-track project also features the braggadocious ‘Super Car’ and ‘I Can’t Stand The Rain’, a song which “mixes Asian instruments with a contemporary pop sound”, member Kai told the Korean Herald. The EP also includes instrumental versions of ‘Jopping’ and ‘I Can’t Stand The Rain’. Stream it here.

SuperM – The 1st Mini Album

The seven members of SuperM come from K-pop label SM Entertainment’s most popular male groups. The supergroup comprises SHINee’s Taemin, EXO’s Baekhyun and Kai, NCT 127’s Taeyong and Mark, and WayV’s Lucas and Ten. The boyband are set to perform together for the first time tomorrow (October 5) at the Capitol Records Tower in Los Angeles. The showcase will be broadcasted live on YouTube. SuperM will also make a stop on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on October 9.

In November, they kick off an ambitious arena tour that includes stops at Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Saturday, October 5 at 10am local time on the band’s website.

Despite their packed schedule as part of SuperM, Baekhyun and Kai have confirmed that EXO will return with new music by the end of the year. “We don’t have much time left before the end of the year but EXO will be back sometime this year,” Kai told Korean Herald.

Earlier this year, Taemin released his sophomore Korean-language EP, ‘Want’. Meanwhile, NCT 127 previously teamed up with American singer-songwriter Ava Max on a remix of her single, ‘So Am I’.