K-pop boyband WEi cancel Latin America leg of ‘Passion’ tour

K-pop boyband WEi have cancelled the majority of their Latin America ‘Passion’ tour.

Over the weekend, WEi and their label OUI Entertainment announced that they have cancelled all dates on their upcoming Latin America ‘Passion’ tour, with the exception of the Mexico City stop on June 4.

“We requested visa issuance and other matters that had to be checked in advance to ensure smooth performance. Nevertheless, we were told to proceed with the concert without issuing a proper visa and to perform in an open-air venue,” OUI Entertainment said.

“Furthermore, some of the notices were not negotiated with OUI Entertainment before uploading,” the agency added. “Although we tried to proceed with the performance through continuous consultation, we have judged that it would be difficult to proceed with MC Entertainment for this tour.”

The dates on WEi’s tour that have been cancelled are: Merida (June 5) and Monterrey (June 7), San Salvador (June 9), San Jose (June 11), Caracas (June 13) and Caguas (June 15).

“If you purchased tickets for concerts listed above, please request refund and cancellation to the MC Entertainment,” OUI Entertainment noted, adding that it “does not have the authority to issue a refund but we will check to ensure refund and cancellation for all ticket holders”.

