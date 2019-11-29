Kacey Musgraves and Lana Del Rey team up for ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’ cover

Kacey Musgraves has teamed up with Lana Del Rey to cover the seasonal classic ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’. Check out the track in full below.

The collaboration between the pair features on the soundtrack to Amazon Prime’s new video special The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, which arrives on the streaming platform today (November 29).

It is inspired by Musgraves’ 2016 album A Very Kacey Christmas and also sees her teaming up with the likes of Camila Cabello, Zooey Deschanel and Leon Bridges.

Last week, Del Rey teamed up with former Walkmen frontman Hamilton Leithauser to cover Bob Dylan’s ‘Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right’ – marking the latest illustrious duet on her US tour.

It comes after she teamed up with Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino, who joined her on stage. Together the pair sang ‘When I’m With You’ before Cosentino was given the floor for a solo performance of ‘Up All Night’.

Last month, she also surprised fans by bringing out folk icon Joan Baez to perform two tracks. Before that she performed a cover of Leonard Cohen‘s ‘Chelsea Hotel #2’ with the late musician’s son, Adam Cohen.

Meanwhile, Musgraves recently debuted ‘Glittery’ – her new Christmas song which will also feature on the Amazon special.

She also joined forces with Harry Styles last month, performing a rendition of ‘Space Cowboy’, after the pair duetted on a cover of Shania Twain’s ‘You’re Still The One’ at the former One Direction singer’s Madison Square Garden gig last year, where Musgraves was the support act.