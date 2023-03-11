Kacey Musgraves and Reese Witherspoon launch new country music reality competition ‘My Kind Of Country’

Kacey Musgraves and Reese Witherspoon are launching a new country music reality competition on Apple TV+ this month.

My Kind Of Country will debut on the streaming platform on March 24 with the aim of increasing diversity within the genre.

In a new trailer released this week, Witherspoon said: “When we got together a long time ago we were talking about how country music should stop limiting people and start opening doors… it’s music brought over from all over the world.”

Musgraves added: “The bluegrass, the folk, the gospel. There’s so many threads woven through country music.”

Among the trio of judges for the show is gay country singer Orville Peck alongside Black stars Jimmie Allen and Mickey Guyton, putting an emphasis on balancing out the overly white, male and heterosexual current country scene.

After the judges recruit contestants from around the world, they will all then head to Nashville to compete for the chance to win “a life-changing experience from Apple, including global exposure across the Apple TV+ and Apple Music platforms.”

Watch the trailer for My Kind Of Country below.

Last year, Musgraves hit headlines when she called out Ted Cruz during a show in Austin, Texas.

During her set at Austin City Limits while performing her hit song ‘High Horse’, Musgraves took aim at the Senator, singing: “‘Cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz/ Every time they open up their mouth,” before pausing to say, “Ted Cruz… I said what I said.”

During the same gig, Musgraves also took a stab at the U.S. Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade this summer, telling her fans during one point in the performance, “F the Supreme Court honestly. We’re in a weird time but we’ve got each other… There is a light. I promise.”

This isn’t the first time Musgraves has taken the opportunity to make her opinion heard towards Cruz. In 2021, the singer sold t-shirts with the slogan “Cruzin’ for a bruzin”, designed to call out Cruz for flying to Cancun during Texas’ worst snowstorm in years which left many residents without electricity.