Kacey Musgraves covers Flaming Lips’ ‘Do You Realize??’ – watch

Oh yes!

Kacey Musgraves covered the Flaming Lips’ single ‘Do You Realize??’ during her performance at Bonnaroo festival 2019 over the weekend.

The musician played the song from the Oklahoma outfit’s 2002 album, ‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots’, and was joined onstage by dancers from the Tennessee festival’s Pride parade. Watch the footage below.

Musgraves’ fourth record, ‘Golden Hour’, won the 2019 Grammy Award for Album of the Year. She also won Grammys for Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album.

In an interview with NME earlier this year, the ‘space cowgirl’ spoke about her eclectic, country tinged record that blends pop, psychedelia and even a Daft Punk-style vocoder.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“There was the thought in my mind that the traditionalists and purists in the country genre might not find anything in this record,” she said. “But I thought: ‘Well, that’s fine.’ Music is supposed to evolve and change. Some people come with you onto the next one, and some people don’t. That’s totally cool. In the end, when it came out I think those people found something in it as well. That’s when I knew that taking the risk had paid off.”

In other news, back in February Musgraves surprised audience members at a gig by leaving the show on a horse.

The singer performed her hit disco-tinged song, ‘High Horse’, before exiting the gig – yes – on an actual steed.