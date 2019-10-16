The country singer has been covering the 1978 disco classic at her recent shows

Kacey Musgraves was joined on stage by Gloria Gaynor in New York City last night (October 15) to perform the latter’s classic hit ‘I Will Survive’ — watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

The country singer has been covering ‘I Will Survive’, which the disco classic frontwoman originally released back in October 1978, during her gigs this year, and she certainly didn’t disappoint during her first of two shows at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.

Musgraves surprised her NYC audience by inviting Gaynor to join her on stage to perform the track together. Speaking to the crowd, Gaynor, who was proclaimed as “the queen of disco” by the country singer, said: “I recorded this song 40 years ago, and I can’t tell you how pleased I am that Kacey is carrying on the tradition, helping you all to survive.”

You can see fan-shot footage of the pair performing ‘I Will Survive’ together in New York below.

Musgraves is no stranger to a live cover version: back in June, she covered ‘Do You Realise?’ by The Flaming Lips during her performance at Bonnaroo.

Earlier this month, she was also confirmed as one of the artists who will be contributing to the soundtrack for Frozen 2.