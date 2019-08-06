Kacey Musgraves hits out at US’ stance on gun control: “Somebody fucking do something!”

She performed after US shootings took place over the weekend

Kacey Musgraves has expressed her anger over the government’s stance on gun reform, following two mass shootings in the US this past weekend.

The country singer was performing at Lollapalooza festival on Sunday (August 4), shortly after news broke of attacks in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio. At least 31 people were killed in total, with dozens more sustaining injuries from the incidents.

“I don’t know what the answer is but obviously something has to be fucking done,” the singer told the crowd. “Maybe somebody will hear us if we all yell together and say, ‘Somebody fucking do something.’”

Musgraves then led the audience through a chant of “Somebody fucking do something!” while her track ‘Rainbow’ played behind. You can see fan-shot footage of the moment below.

Following the live appearance, Musgraves tweeted her fans to thank them for “still brave enough to come out to festivals” in the wake of the tragic incidents, adding that she’s “heartbroken” for El Paso & Dayton.

“We all need music & each other more than ever right now but how many of us will have to die before SOMEBODY FUCKING DOES SOMETHING,” she posted.

In a series of follow-up tweets, the US artist addressed President Donald Trump directly – calling for him to make firearms illegal.

“For a man who clearly loves being well-liked, it’s indescribably mind-numbing to see him blatantly and murderously ignore doing ONE THING that would not only make people happy but would SAVE PEOPLE’S LIVES,” she wrote. “True leaders don’t stand back and watch the world burn.”

Later, she described automatic guns as “mass killing machines” and argued that nobody needs access to such weapons.

Meanwhile, Rihanna also condemned POTUS for his response to the shootings. “Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA!,” the pop star said in a lengthy Instagram post.

Trump had offered his “heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas” after tweeting that “there are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people.”