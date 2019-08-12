Kacey Musgraves says the tweet of her liking Kid Rock’s sexist Taylor Swift diss isn’t real

There’s no bad blood here

Kacey Musgraves has come forward to defend herself after Taylor Swift fans accused the country singer of allegedly siding with Kid Rock following his attack on the ‘You Need to Calm Down’ star.

On Twitter yesterday (August 11), Musgraves denied liking Kid Rock’s sexist rant against Swift, claiming that she neither agreed with the rock star’s opinion nor was the screenshot of her liking the offending tweet real.

Musgraves, who initially claimed that her account had been hacked, is now alleging that the image had been fabricated.

“Last week, I was dragged because of how liberal I am and anyone that knows me knows how outspoken I am about equality & respect,” she wrote. “I’ve connected with Taylor – she knows this is NOT how I feel and we are cool. That was a manipulated image (I don’t even follow Kid Rock), and I would NEVERRR support any message promoting such disgusting misogyny.”

Swift later acknowledged Musgraves’ statement by liking the singer’s tweet as evidence that there was no bad blood between the ladies, USA Today confirmed.

Kid Rock captured headlines late last week after he made wild claims about Swift using sex and her political stance to curry favour with Hollywood. In a tweet, he accused her of wanting “to be a Democrat because she wants to be in movies”, adding that Swift “will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there”.

His tweet was seemingly a response to Swift’s recent Vogue cover story, in which she discussed politics and her position as an LGBTQ+ ally. In the interview, the pop icon explained that she had to ensure her support for the community was clear and loud enough. “I didn’t realise until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of,” she said.

Many other celebrities, including Chrissy Teigan and Sheryl Crow, have since called out Rock for his sexist comments. Meanwhile, Swift is currently gearing up for the release of her seventh studio album, ‘Lover’, out August 23.