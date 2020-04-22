Kacey Musgraves reworks ‘Oh, What A World’ to mark Earth Day 2020

Kacey Musgraves has shared a new version of her song ‘Oh, What A World’ in celebration of Earth Day 2020 – you can listen to it below.

The track, which features on the country artist’s 2018 album ‘Golden Hour’, has been given a low-key reworking in a bid to raise awareness of global environmental protection.

Titled ‘Oh, What A World 2.0 (Earth Day Edition)’, the song begins with rainforest sound effects and brings a gentle acoustic guitar to the forefront. It’s accompanied by an official visual comprised of animated wildlife imagery.

Advertisement

In a statement, Musgraves praised frontline workers such as nurses, doctors, delivery drivers as well as single parents for their efforts amid these trying times. She dedicated ‘Oh, What a World 2.0’ to “all the quiet heroes this Earth Day”.

“I’m just a songwriter but my hope is that if I bring the light I have in my spirit to the table, maybe it could be a form of energy that lifts someone else’s spirit for a moment,” Musgraves said.

“In the face of a pandemic that has brought cities to their knees, a song can feel small. A melody can seem insignificant. This is a global moment of acknowledgement and respect for the power of nature and for so many of us – extreme challenges and sadness.

“But in the midst of all the loss and uncertainty, there are signs everywhere of human compassion and renewal. The earth is healing. Bluer skies hang over China and Los Angeles. Clearer water and a positive effect on wildlife is being seen. In spite of all its troubles, it’s still a wild, beautiful world and if you need proof, it’s out there. You just might have to look in a different corner of the sky.”

Advertisement

In late 2019, Kacey Musgraves teamed up with Lana Del Rey to cover the seasonal classic ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’. The song featured on the singer’s video special The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show.