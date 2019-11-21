Kacey Musgraves debuts her new Christmas song ‘Glittery’ ahead of Amazon festive special

Country singer's variety show will air later this month

Kacey Musgraves has revealed her new festive track ‘Glittery’ ahead of her Christmas variety show for Amazon Prime at the end of the month.

The singer performed the song live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon surrounded by pink and sparkly presents. You can watch footage below.

The single comes ahead of her very own Christmas special, titled Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, which is due to air on Amazon Prime from November 29 onwards.

The trailer for the show arrived last week, revealing a cast of special guests including Lana Del Rey, Zooey Deschanel, James Corden, Kendall Jenner, Troye Sivan, Fred Armisen, Camila Cabello and more.

“There’s kind of a little bit of everything. I’ve never done anything like this before. I’m a triple threat now, so just log that away. Dancing, singing, there’s comedy bits, there’s acting,” Musgraves told Fallon.

“It’s kind of my take on the old school Judy Garland Christmas show kind of thing, brought to life in a modern way.”

Meanwhile, Musgraves recently teamed up with Weezer to release covers of songs from the soundtrack of Frozen 2.

She also joined forces with Harry Styles last month, performing a rendition of ‘Space Cowboy’, after the pair duetted on a cover of Shania Twain’s ‘You’re Still The One’ at the former One Direction singer’s Madison Square Garden gig last year, where Musgraves was the support act.