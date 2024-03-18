Kacey Musgraves recalls nearly falling off a cliff while filming new music video

Kacey Musgraves has revealed that she nearly fell off the side of a cliff while filming her latest music video.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show this past week (March 14), the singer-songwriter recalled her near-death experience while filming for the ‘Deeper Well’ music video. The video – released a month ago – was filmed in Iceland, known for its scenic landscapes and breathtaking cliffs.

“We picked literally the worst possible week to go,” she told Fallon. “It was high wind advisories — I almost got blown off that cliff. I was almost like, ‘This video will be my death announcement,’” Musgraves said.

“It was a sheer drop down to the ocean. It was treacherous. Even the locals were like, ‘This is some scary shit.’”

Musgraves released her sixth studio album, also titled ‘Deeper Well’, on March 15. Oddly enough, Musgraves’ near-death experience seems to line up with something the singer had said in February about the album’s title track.

Speaking about the track, the singer said: “Sometimes you reach a crossroads. Winds change direction. What you once felt drawn to doesn’t hold the same allure. You get blown off course but eventually find your footing and forage for new inspiration, new insight and deeper love somewhere else.”

Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Deeper Well’ scored a three-star review upon its release last week. Sophie Williams wrote for NME: “Vague allusions aside, much of the record feels lovely and sad at the same time: built around an honest instinct, these songs are a direct response to new feelings.”

Musgraves also announced a 2024 world tour with stops in the US, UK and Europe, commencing on Sunday April 28 at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin. Madi Diaz, Father John Misty, Lord Huron and Nickel Creek will serve as support on select dates.

Visit here for UK and Europe tickets and here for US tickets. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Kacey Musgraves 2024 ‘Deeper Well tour’ dates are:

APRIL

28 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre +

MAY

1 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso +

3 – Brussels, BE@ Ancienne Belgique +

5 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria +

6 – Hamburg, DE @ DOCKS +

9 – Glasgow, UK @ 02 Academy Glasgow +

11 – Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo Manchester +

13 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic at The Halls +

14 – London, UK @ Roundhouse +

SEPTEMBER

4 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center *

6 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

7 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

9 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

12 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena *

15 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

20 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

27 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *

28 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

OCTOBER

1 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *

3 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

NOVEMBER

6 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell #

7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

9 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena #

10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena #

12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center #

13 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center #

15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

21 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center #

27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center #

29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena #

30 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood #

DECEMBER

2 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center #

5 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

6 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

+Madi Diaz supporting

*Father John Misty/ Nickel Creek supporting

#Lord Huron/ Nickel Creek supporting