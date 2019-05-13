Kacey Musgraves refused to do a ‘shoey’ at one of her Australian gigs

The country star turned down the strange audience request during her show in Sydney yesterday

Kacey Musgraves declined an audience request to do a ‘shoey’ during a gig in Sydney, Australia over the weekend.

The country star is currently on her first-ever headline tour in the country, and she was playing at the city’s Enmore Theatre on Sunday night (May 12) when she was initially asked by a member of the audience to take a drink from her shoe.

According to News.com.AU, a lone call for Musgraves to do a ‘shoey’ from one member of the sold-out crowd soon grew into something of a chorus, but Musgraves then firmly shut down the strange request.

“That’s disgusting,” she said in response to the calls. “I’m not fucking drinking out of your shoe.”

Her refusal to do a ‘shoey’ during the show was greeted with plenty of praise from her fans on Twitter, who appreciated her refusal to bow to the audience’s request.

Musgraves’ Australian tour continues tomorrow (May 14) in Melbourne.

Back in February, Musgraves ended a gig in Houston by riding off on a horse immediately after finishing a performance of her song ‘High Horse’.

The next month, the star performed her track ‘Rainbow’ with Coldplay’s Chris Martin at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in the US. She also recently joined forces with Paramore’s Hayley Williams for a special on-stage collaboration in Nashville.