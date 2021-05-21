Kacey Musgraves says her new album is inspired by Daft Punk, Weezer, Sade and more

Kacey Musgraves has discussed the inspirations behind her forthcoming album, naming the likes of Daft Punk, Weezer, Sade and more.

Speaking to Elle, Musgraves said that the album sees her tackling her recent divorce from musician Ruston Kelly, and that the record contains 15 of the 40 songs she wrote during the pandemic.

“I feel like I don’t belong to country in any way on one hand, but on the other hand, I’m deeply rooted in that genre. So I’m not owned by it,” Musgraves said, before naming Bill Withers, Daft Punk, Sade, the Eagles, and Weezer as inspirations.

Musgraves had already named Withers, The Eagles and America as influences in an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year. In that interview she also cited a Latin influence on one track, and said that the record will have “a little bit of a dance vibe.”

Elsewhere in the Elle feature, Musgraves opened up about feeling sad and lonely in her personal life following professional success, including winning a Grammy for her 2018 album ‘Golden Hour’.

“If you would’ve told me the night of the Grammys, ‘Hey, in two years, you’re going to be divorced and have a whole ‘nother album written,’ I would have been like, ‘Fuck off. No. No way,’” Musgraves said.