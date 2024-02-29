Kacey Musgraves shares ‘Too Good To Be True’ and announces 2024 UK, Europe and US tour

Kacey Musgraves has shared her latest single ‘Too Good To Be True’ and has announced details of a 2024 UK, European and US tour.

‘Too Good To Be True’ serves as the second single to be released from the seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter’s forthcoming LP ‘Deeper Well’. The track follows the lead single of the same name.

The ballad sees Musgraves sing of vulnerability and regret, offering “Be good to me and I’ll be good to you / But please don’t be too good to be true,” over a soft guitar riff.

Advertisement

Her sixth studio LP is set for release on March 15 via Interscope/MCA Nashville and is available to pre-save/pre-order here.

Deeper Well’ follows her 2021 LP ‘Star-Crossed‘. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “This record, with its varied sounds and brutally honest lyrics, never finds Musgraves shying away from the uncomfortable. It’s an intricate project – the record also comes with an accompanying 50-minute film – that could collapse under the weight of its concept. Bolstered by its author’s frank pen, though, and instilled with a sense of hope, it’s a powerful listen.”

Along with the release of ‘Too Good To Be True’, Musgraves also announced a 2024 world tour with stops in the US, UK and Europe, commencing on Sunday April 28 at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin.

Madi Diaz, Father John Misty, Lord Huron and Nickel Creek will serve as support on select dates.

A ticket pre-sale will be available for all American Express Card Members starting on Tuesday March 5 at 10am local time through Thursday March 7 at 10pm local time. General ticket sales will commence on Friday March 8 at 10am local time. Visit here for UK and Europe tickets and here for US tickets. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Advertisement

Kacey Musgraves 2024 ‘Deeper Well tour’ dates are:

APRIL

28 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre +

MAY

1 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso +

3 – Brussels, BE@ Ancienne Belgique +

5 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria +

6 – Hamburg, DE @ DOCKS +

9 – Glasgow, UK @ 02 Academy Glasgow +

11 – Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo Manchester +

13 – Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic at The Halls +

14 – London, UK @ Roundhouse +

SEPTEMBER

4 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center *

6 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

7 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

9 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena *

12 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena *

15 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

20 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

27 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena *

28 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

OCTOBER

1 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *

3 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

NOVEMBER

6 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell #

7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

9 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena #

10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena #

12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center #

13 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center #

15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #

21 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center #

26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center #

27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center #

29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena #

30 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood #

DECEMBER

2 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center #

5 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center #

6 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

+Madi Diaz supporting

*Father John Misty/ Nickel Creek supporting

#Lord Huron/ Nickel Creek supporting