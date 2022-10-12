Kacey Musgraves called out Ted Cruz during a recent appearance at a music festival. Check out footage below.

During her set at Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas while performing her hit song ‘High Horse’, Musgraves took aim at Senator Ted Cruz mid-song. She sang: “‘Cause everyone knows someone who kills the buzz/ Every time they open up their mouth,” before pausing to say, “Ted Cruz… I said what I said.”

Fans were quick to agree with Musgraves’ actions, with one taking to Twitter to share a clip of the moment with the caption “you can tell @KaceyMusgraves is a real Texan by the volume of her hair and how much she hates Ted Cruz.”

you can tell @KaceyMusgraves is a real Texan by the volume of her hair and how much she hates Ted Cruz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HNXbN0xjo3 — Cat Cardenas (@catrcardenas) October 10, 2022

Advertisement

During the same gig, Musgraves also took a stab at the U.S. Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade this summer, telling her fans during one point in the performance, “F the Supreme Court honestly. We’re in a weird time but we’ve got each other… There is a light. I promise.”

This isn’t the first time Musgraves has taken the opportunity to make her opinion heard towards Cruz. Just last year, the singer sold t-shirts with the slogan “Cruzin’ for a bruzin”, designed to call out Cruz for flying to Cancun during Texas’ worst snowstorm in years which left many residents without electricity. Fans also took to Twitter to remember the stunt.

Over the years, he has become a highly controversial politician in Congress, after actively working against Republicans and voting against key legislations. Most recently, he voted against a bipartisan bill that would ban lawmakers from being able to launch an objection to a state’s presidential election results.

Meanwhile, Musgraves recently celebrated the first birthday of her 2021 album ‘Star-Crossed’, a record which NME called a “powerfully honest depiction of heartbreak“ in our four star review.

Advertisement

The singer released the 14-minute documentary Star-Crossed: Making The Album, which shows behind the scene style footage of Musgraves making the album, alongside interview clips of her discussing specific songs from the album.