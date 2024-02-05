Kacey Musgraves teases new music at Grammys 2024

Kacey Musgraves seems to be teasing new music, following a video shared at the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony.

The American singer-songwriter and country music star hinted to fans that new material is on the way, as she appeared at this year’s edition of the Grammys.

During the ceremony last night (February 4), Musgraves debuted a 30-second-long video, which saw her reconnecting with the natural world – walking through a flock of ducks, standing with horses and taking a seat, with a falcon on her shoulder.

The clip also saw her running through an open field and filling in her journal, before looking directly into the camera while standing in a minimalist studio. At the very end of the clip, a few seconds of what appears to be a new song is played, and she is heard singing the line “My Saturn Has Returned”.

At time of writing, Musgraves has yet to officially confirm any new music, and it remains unclear whether ‘My Saturn Has Returned’ is the title of a new track, new album or something else. Check out the clip in full below.

The new video also arrives after the singer posted another nature-themed update on her Instagram page – sharing an image of her nude, lying in the foetal position in a meadow.

If the teaser does turn out to be new music, it could mark the first album since her 2021 LP ‘Star-Crossed’.

The album contained the song ‘Camera Roll’, which gave Musgraves a nomination for both Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance at the 2021 Grammys.

This year, the six-time Grammy winner added another trophy to her collection – taking home the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with her song ‘I Remember Everything’ with Zach Bryan.

Elsewhere at yesterday’s event, Joni Mitchell reflected on her surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival as she collected the 10th Grammy of her career. Boygenius confirmed their familial bond amid reports they’re about to go on hiatus, while Dua Lipa premiered her new single ‘Training Season’ at the event.

Tracy Chapman joined Luke Combs on stage for their first joint performance of ‘Fast Car’ and SZA – the most-nominated artist at this year’s event – also performed her songs ‘Snooze’ and ‘Kill Bill’, bringing Tarantino energy to the Grammys stage. Miley Cyrus gave the first televised performance of her hit single ‘Flowers’, Olivia Rodrigo brought ‘Vampires’ to the Grammys stage, and Billie Eilish dressed as a vintage Barbie for her performance.

Taylor Swift announced a new album, ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department’, as she won Best Pop Vocal Album, and U2 took the audience inside their Las Vegas Sphere residency.

Killer Mike seemingly responded to André 3000’s comments about being too old to rap as he swept up three trophies at the premiere ceremony. The rapper was reportedly arrested shortly after his wins.

The Recording Academy CEO, Harvey Mason Jr also drew mixed opinions for his speech about the October 7 attack at Supernova Festival, and Drake continued his long-running feud with the academy by saying it “doesn’t dictate shit”.