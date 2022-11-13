Kae Tempest and Kojey Radical link up for new version of ‘Move’

Kae Tempest and Kojey Radical have collaborated on a new version of the former’s recent track ‘Move’ – listen to the new track below.

‘Move’ appears on Tempest’s recent album ‘The Line Is A Curve’, which came out back in April.

“Kae was a pivotal inspiration as I began my career, so finally getting the chance to work with them was a dream come true,” Kojey said in a statement.

Advertisement

“As soon as I heard the record, I was excited. It’s pure energy with an interesting perspective, and I hope you enjoy.”

Tempest added: “I’ve loved Kojey’s work for years. It was a beautiful experience to get together in the studio and record this version with him. I love his voice, his lyricism, his musicality, his poetics. It was a joy to have met and connected.”

Listen to the new version of ‘Move’ below.

Reviewing ‘The Line Is A Curve’, NME wrote: “The process of letting go has resulted in a record on which an acclaimed voice can explore human emotion with more breadth and depth than ever before.”

Speaking to NME recently, Tempest said of the album: “I feel like I learned what this album was about as I started to make it. For me, the album is about increasing resilience and raising your threshold for tolerance and acceptance. And it’s a very beautiful album, because so many people involved in making it are people that I’ve known and loved for a very long time.”

Advertisement

Radical, meanwhile, was nominated for the 2022 Mercury Prize for his acclaimed debut album ‘Reason To Smile’. Of the collaborators on his album, which include Kelis, Knucks, Wretch 32, Shakka and Shaé Universe, he told NME: “[I’m looking for] people I can be honest with – not just honest in a sense of, ‘Oh, I like your verse’, but if we’re writing real music then I have to be unafraid to be vulnerable in front of you.

“My features are with people who I can speak to, have a real conversation with, I can open up to and ultimately get the best music out of it.”