Kae Tempest shares soulful Lianne La Havas collaboration, ‘No Prizes’

Kae Tempest has shared a new single featuring Lianne La Havas – listen to ‘No Prizes’ below.

The collaborative track is the latest preview of Tempest’s fourth studio album, ‘The Line Is A Curve’, which comes out on April 8 via Fiction Records. Earlier this month, the writer and musician dropped the song ‘Salt Coast’ after releasing ‘More Pressure’ in January.

“Made a song with my good friend and mind-blowing artist Lianne La Havas,” Tempest explained of their latest offering in a statement. “So grateful for her voice in the world and on this record.

“A portrait of three people getting on with getting on. I just got to keep climbing.”

The soulful new single arrives with an accompanying official video by creative director Harris Elliott and director Thomas Alexander. You can tune in here:

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Tempest said that their forthcoming LP “is about increasing resilience and raising your threshold for tolerance and acceptance”.

“And it’s a very beautiful album, because so many people involved in making it are people that I’ve known and loved for a very long time,” the artist continued.

“I think that some of my other albums were coming from a place of real isolation and often despair. This album hopefully comes from a place where I’ve made some changes in my life. I’m trying to let go of some of that stuff. So maybe it’s a less lonely listen.”

Fontaines D.C frontman Grian Chatten contributed to two songs on ‘The Line Is A Curve’, and recently spoke to NME about the experience of working with Tempest.

“I’m really looking forward to hearing what people think about that,” he said during an interview at last week’s BandLab NME Awards 2022, where Fontaines were crowned Best Band In The World.

“Kae is obviously a huge inspiration. Their lyrical style is incredible, and always will be. There’s an endless vase of lyrical ideas coming from them.”

Kae Tempest will showcase the record on a UK and Ireland headline tour this spring – you can find the full schedule and ticket information here.