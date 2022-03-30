Kae Tempest shares emotive new song featuring Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten

Kae Tempest has released a new track today (March 30) featuring Fontaines D.C.’s Grian Chatten – listen to ‘I Saw Light’ below.

The track is the final song to be released ahead of the arrival of Tempest’s upcoming new album, ‘The Line Is A Curve’, on April 8.

‘The Line Is A Curve’ includes numerous guest spots from the likes of Kevin Abstract, Lianne La Havas, ássia and Confucius MC. Tempest also teams up with longtime collaborator Dan Carey, who takes on production duties once again.

Advertisement

You can listen to the new track here:

Speaking to NME recently, Tempest said of the album: “I feel like I learned what this album was about as I started to make it. For me, the album is about increasing resilience and raising your threshold for tolerance and acceptance. And it’s a very beautiful album, because so many people involved in making it are people that I’ve known and loved for a very long time.”

Tempest continued: “There are collaborators that have come to play session parts that I’ve been playing with since I was 17 years old and with Dan Carey, this is album four. We’ve spent the best part of a decade just getting to know each other, and it creates this sense of community. I think that some of my other albums were coming from a place of real isolation and often despair. This album hopefully comes from a place where I’ve made some changes in my life. I’m trying to let go of some of that stuff. So maybe it’s a less lonely listen.”

In 2020, Tempest announced that they were changing their name. “Hello old fans, new fans and passers by – I’m changing my name,” they wrote. “And I’m changing my pronouns. From Kate to Kae. From she/her to they/them.

Advertisement

“I’ve been struggling to accept myself as I am for a long time. I have tried to be what I thought others wanted me to be so as not to risk rejection. This hiding from myself has led to all kinds of difficulties in my life.

“And this is a first step towards knowing and respecting myself better. I’ve loved Kate. But I am beginning a process and I hope you’ll come with me.”

Kae Tempest will release ‘The Line Is A Curve’ on April 8 via Fiction Records. You can pre-order the album here.