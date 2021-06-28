Kaiser Chiefs announce huge show at Margate’s Dreamland

Kaiser Chiefs have announced a huge show at Margate venue Dreamland this September.

The indie veterans will play the 15,000 capacity outdoor venue on September 5, as part of a wider run of UK shows.

Special guests for the show are expected to be announced soon, with tickets on sale here at 9am this Friday (July 2).

Kaiser Chiefs’ full UK tour dates are:

JULY

Friday 30 – Bath, Racecourse

AUGUST

Saturday 7 – Sunderland, Mowbray Park

Sunday 8 – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

Friday 27 – Trimsaran, Ffos Las Racecourse

SEPTEMBER

Sunday 5 – Margate, Dreamland

Saturday 11, Sunday 12 – Halifax, Piece Hall

Wednesday 22 – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl



Other artists set to play the Margate venue over the coming months include Frank Turner, James, The Specials and Nile Rodgers and Chic.

Last month, Caribou also announced a show at the vintage theme park, which takes place on August 26.

Last October, meanwhile, Kaiser Chiefs shared a new Halloween-themed song, ‘Zombie Prom’, their first new music since 2019 LP ‘Duck’.

Kaiser Chiefs’ debut album ‘Employment’ turned 15 last year. Speaking to NME about the chances of an anniversary show last summer, Ricky Wilson said: “In a world where everyone’s going out on tour to celebrate the seventh anniversary of their first record…I don’t want to do it.

“I’d rather do one year of ‘Duck’. I think that would be more fun – for us and the audience.”