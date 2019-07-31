Kaiser Chiefs on the chances of an ‘Employment’ 15th anniversary tour

Ricky Wilson: "Was it really that good?"

Kaiser Chiefs have discussed the chances of the band touring to celebrate the anniversary of their debut album ‘Employment’. Watch our full video interview with the band above.

Released in 2005, the album contained the singles ‘I Predict A Riot’, ‘Oh My God’, ‘Everyday I Love You Less And Less’, reaching Number Two in the UK charts and going on the become certified six times platinum. However, amid the trend of bands from their ’00s era going out to tour their early albums in full, the Kaisers said that they aren’t entirely sold out the idea – yet.

“In a world where everyone’s going out on tour to celebrate the seventh anniversary of their first record…I don’t want to do it,” Wilson told NME. “I’d rather do one year of [new album] Duck‘. I think that would be more fun – for us and the audience. We’re one of those bands where if we’re having a good time, then everyone else is having a good time.”

Wilson continued: “I was thinking about ‘Employment’. Is it really that good? I think it’s good but we were lucky and it was of a time.”

Bassist Simon Rix then replied: “We rereleased them on vinyl recently, so I listened to both ‘Employment’ and ‘Yours Truly, Angry Mob’. ‘Employment’ was slightly worse than I remembered it, and ‘Yours Truly’ was slightly better than I remember it.”

Wilson then added: “I took my mum to see The Who and we went home and she was trying to show me pictures that she’d taken on her crap camera phone and I was like, ‘You don’t have to show me pictures – I was there’,” Wilson continues. “There were a lot of things that we were there at, so we don’t really need the memorabilia. We move on.

“One day it would be nice to sit on the end of the bar, all pissed up, telling people how shit the music industry is, but for the moment we’re having a good time. It’s still happening and we’re on the verge of something potentially fantastic.”

However, the band aren’t ruling out the chances of them potentially doing it in the future.

“I never like to say never because we’ll end up doing it and then someone will call us on it, but we always felt like it wasn’t the right time,” admitted Rix. “When ‘Employment was 10-years-old, which is now four years ago, we just thought, ‘Well, why would we do that?’ Maybe when it’s 25-years-old we’ll feel like it.

“It just feels like we want to keep doing new stuff.”

The band then went on to discuss their setlist concerns with the album ‘petering out’, and what their era-shifting costume changes would involve.

Watch our full and in-depth video interview above, where Kaiser Chiefs open up about the making of ‘Duck’, what it meant to play Wembley with The Who, the nostalgia of ’00s indie, their memories of touring with Razorlight, what to expect from their upcoming shows, and their best ever purchase from the middle aisle of Lidl.

‘Duck’ by Kaiser Chiefs is out now. The band’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates with Razorlight are below.

January

21 – HULL Bonus Arena

22 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

24 – BLACKPOOL Empress Ballroom

25 – BIRMINGHAM Arena

27 – PLYMOUTH Pavilions

28 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC

30 – BRIGHTON Centre

31 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

February

1 – LONDON O2 Arena