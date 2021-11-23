Kaiser Chiefs have been in the studio with Nile Rodgers

Ricky Wilson has revealed that Kaiser Chiefs have been in the studio with Chic’s Nile Rodgers, working on new music.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz (via Contactmusic), Wilson said “there is always an album on the horizon,” but the band needs to figure out “how far the horizon is.”

“We have a lot of material,” he continued before revealing they’ve “just been in the studio last week with Nile Rodgers and been writing stuff with him.”

Advertisement

He went on to say he didn’t know when they’d be releasing new music but “you’ll probably hear something from those sessions in spring.”

Kaiser Chiefs last released an album in 2019, with ‘Duck’. In a three-star review, NME said: “The Leeds lads are casually confident on their seventh(!) record, which boasts everyman anthems and even a reference to sitcom hero Frasier Crane. ‘Duck’ is far from inventive, but there’s fun to be had.”

Away from the band, Wilson recently revealed that he’s written an album for kids.

“I started writing a book because I was enjoying the freedom of not having to think about going on tour. I thought, ‘I’m going to write a fantastic novel’. Writing a novel is hard. I noticed it started to rhyme and it turned into songs.”

“Now I’ve written a load of songs for kids that are really good. It’s all demoed and I’m very excited about it.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Wilson angered anti-vaxxers during Kaiser Chiefs’ set at the Isle Of Wight Festival.

During the gig, Wilson shouted out the names of vaccine manufacturers Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, asking fans to cheer depending on which they had received. He then said: “Let’s hear it for the anti-vaxxers”, which was met with widespread booing from the crowd.

Posting footage of Wilson’s comments, one Twitter user described it as a “cult”, and others said they were renouncing their fandom of the band. Wilson also received accusations of “stoking division” for his comments, being possessed by the devil, and comparisons to Adolf Hitler.