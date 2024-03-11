Kaiser Chiefs pay Jim Moir (Vic Reeves) for new album artwork in sweets

Kaiser Chiefs have recruited Jim Moir –also known by his alter ego, Vic Reeves – to create the artwork for their new album, and paid him in sweets.

The cover artwork features on the Ricky Wilson-fronted band’s new record ‘Easy Eighth Album’, which arrived at the start of the month.

As suggested in the title, the LP marked the band’s eighth studio album, and was produced by Amir Amor (Rudimental). It was teased by Wilson and co. with the singles ‘Jealousy’, ‘How 2 Dance’, ‘Feeling Alright’ – which saw them team up with Chic legend Nile Rodgers – and ‘Burning In Flames’.

Now, actor, artist and comedian Jim Moir has shared the story behind the cover, and revealed that he was paid for his work in candy.

“I made the sleeve for @kaiserchiefs new LP,” Moir – also known as Vic Reeves – said in an Instagram post, seen with the album and holding up a box of sweets.

“Ricky said they only had £99 in the budget, so I said ‘I’ll take it in confectionery please’. Finally the day arrived and a hamper full of sweeties landed pon our doorstep,” he added. “My favourite? Vimto bonbons.”

Moir has mostly focused his sights on artwork, after revealing back in 2022 that he had plans to retire his stage alter ego Vic Reeves.

The comedian performed under the moniker for decades, following inventing the character in art school, and said that his work on the 2022 film The Glove would be somewhat of a “swansong” for the persona.

Moir’s stage incarnation emerged in the mid-1980s, and went on to form a comedy partnership with Bob Mortimer, well known for shows such as The Smell Of Reeves And Mortimer and Shooting Stars.

Reeves also topped the UK charts in 1991 with The Wonder Stuff and their cover of Tommy Roe’s ‘Dizzy’.

Back in December, Reeves and Mortimer reunited on-screen for the first time in four years for a Christmas special. Mortimer made a guest appearance on Painting Birds With Jim And Nancy Noir: Christmas Special, which aired on Sky Arts on December 20.

As for Kaiser Chiefs, earlier this year the rock group doubled down on their claims that they once turned down lyrics suggested to them by David Bowie, and Ricky Wilson claimed Shane MacGowan once smoked crack from an apple on the band’s rider.