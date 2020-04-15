Watch Kaiser Chiefs perform ‘Stay At Home’ version of ‘Oh My God’

Kaiser Chiefs have shared a lockdown-inspired reimagining of their classic hit ‘Oh My God’ – check out the video below.

Appearing separately from their respective houses, the Leeds band performed a ‘Stay Home’ edition of the 2005 debut single, “because being really far away from home is something you shouldn’t be right now”.

Because being really far away from home is something you shouldn’t be right now – it’s the Oh My God – Stay Home Edition 🏠🎶 Watch it here: https://t.co/j6QfpXRRjD #stayhome #protectthenhs pic.twitter.com/iMQKmRijMP — Kaiser Chiefs 🦆 (@KaiserChiefs) April 14, 2020

Throughout the song, lead singer Ricky Wilson works in a number of recent cultural references such as the Clap For Our Carers campaign, Netflix‘s hit Tiger King and Joe Wicks’ online PE lessons.

“Oh my God I can’t believe it, I’ve never spent this much time at home”, Wilson sings in the chorus. Elsewhere, he mentions “covering your body in hand sanitiser” and baking your own banana bread.

This comes as many other acts continue to live-stream from home in a bid to entertain self-isolating fans. Earlier this month, Chvrches performed a “Separate But Together Version” of ‘Forever‘ while Angel Olsen recently debuted two new songs during a virtual show.

Meanwhile, Kaiser Chiefs’ debut album ‘Employment’ will turn 15 this year. Speaking to NME about the chances of an anniversary show last summer, Ricky Wilson said: “In a world where everyone’s going out on tour to celebrate the seventh anniversary of their first record…I don’t want to do it.

“I’d rather do one year of [performing latest album] ‘Duck’. I think that would be more fun – for us and the audience.”