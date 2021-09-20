Kaiser Chiefs’ Ricky Wilson angers anti-vaxxers with onstage comments

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson has sparked backlash from people opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine following onstage comments at Isle Of Wight Festival.

During the band’s set, Wilson shouted out the names of vaccine manufacturers Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, asking fans to cheer depending on which they had received.

He then said: “Let’s hear it for the anti-vaxxers”, which was met with widespread booing from the crowd.

Posting footage of Wilson’s comments, one Twitter user described it as a “cult”, and others said they were renouncing their fandom of the band. Wilson also received accusations of “stoking division” for his comments, being possessed by the devil, and comparisons to Adolf Hitler.

“NEVER AGAIN WILL I COME TO WATCH YOU LIVE, OR BUY ANOTHER OF YOUR ALBUMS @Rickontour F*CK YOU!” said one Twitter user.

Wilson responded to the backlash, saying: “I thought that the virus was frightening, but the dedicated velocity of the ‘Vaccine Risk Aware’ community is swift, personal, harsh, expletive ridden and effective.

“They win fair and square. Twitter is yours.”

After accusations of being “paid to become a drug baron” by TV personality Gillian McKeith, Wilson said: “I believe what I believe. You are using your influence every single day to share what you believe (Which you have a right to do) and I do it once and you label me manipulative? Please leave me alone in future.”

He also received support for his stance. “One of the many reasons Kaiser Chiefs is one of my favourite bands,” said one fan.

“Loving seeing the Anti-Vax brigade getting their knickers in a twist because they thought the Kaiser Chiefs were brainwashing the folk at their concert,” said another.

Elsewhere at Isle Of Wight Festival, Liam Gallagher fell out of a helicopter following his Sunday night performance, revealing his inuries on Twitter.