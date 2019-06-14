Kaiser Chiefs announce 2020 UK arena tour

In support of their upcoming new album 'Duck'

Kaiser Chiefs have announced plans for a UK arena tour which is due to kick off early next year.

The long-running Leeds indie band are currently gearing up to release their seventh studio album ‘Duck’ on July 26. The record will be their first since October 2016’s ‘Stay Together’.

Kaiser Chiefs will kick off their arena tour in Hull on January 21 next year, with a series of dates following before a concluding show at London’s The O2 on February 1. Support for the gigs will come from Razorlight, and tickets go on sale next Friday (June 21) at 9am.

You can see the full schedule for the band’s 2020 arena dates below.

January

21 – HULL Bonus Arena

22 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

24 – BLACKPOOL Empress Ballroom

25 – BIRMINGHAM Arena

27 – PLYMOUTH Pavilions

28 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC

30 – BRIGHTON Centre

31 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

February

1 – LONDON O2 Arena

In the run-up to the release of ‘Duck’, Kaiser Chiefs have also shared the record’s latest single ‘People Know How To Love One Another’, which you can hear below.

In a short note to fans, Kaiser Chiefs said of the track: “To us, it feels like one of the key songs on ‘Duck’ and therefore a good teaser for the album.”

Speaking to NME last month about the new album, frontman Ricky Wilson said that it was sounding “undeniably Kaiser Chiefs”.

“I went and listened to the first few [Kaiser Chiefs albums] again,” Wilson said. “I listened to a lot of the stuff we were listening to when we made those albums, like some old Motown and stuff. The truth of the matter is that it’s just five of us in a room and we make the music that we make.”