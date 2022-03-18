Kaiser Chiefs unveil details of huge winter arena tour

Kaiser Chiefs have unveiled details of a huge winter area tour. Tickets will be available here from March 25.

The band will tour with The Fratellis and The Sherlocks this November and tickets for the gigs will be available from March 25 at 9am here.

Speaking about the new tour, Kaiser Chiefs said: “It’s been a while but we’re going on tour in November and can’t wait to see you all again. We’re looking forward to putting on a big KC show. See you there!”

Advertisement

The tour will begin in Cardiff on November 3, before heading to London, Newcastle, Hull, Liverpool, Glasgow, Leeds, Brighton, Plymouth, Bournemouth, Birmingham and Nottingham. You can see the full list of dates below:

Kaiser Chiefs tour dates

NOVEMBER

3 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

5 – The O2, London

7 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

8 – Bonus Arena, Hull

10 – M&S Bank Arena, Hull

11 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

12 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

14 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

15 – Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth

17 – International Centre, Bournemouth

18 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

19 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Last November, Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson revealed that Kaiser Chiefs had been in the studio with Chic’s Nile Rodgers, working on new music.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz (via Contactmusic), Wilson said “there is always an album on the horizon,” but the band needs to figure out “how far the horizon is.”

“We have a lot of material,” he continued before revealing they’ve “just been in the studio last week with Nile Rodgers and been writing stuff with him.”

Advertisement

He went on to say he didn’t know when they’d be releasing new music but “you’ll probably hear something from those sessions in spring.”

Kaiser Chiefs last released an album in 2019, with ‘Duck’. In a three-star review, NME said: “The Leeds lads are casually confident on their seventh(!) record, which boasts everyman anthems and even a reference to sitcom hero Frasier Crane. ‘Duck’ is far from inventive, but there’s fun to be had.”

Away from the band, Wilson recently revealed that he’s written an album for kids.

“I started writing a book because I was enjoying the freedom of not having to think about going on tour. I thought, ‘I’m going to write a fantastic novel’. Writing a novel is hard. I noticed it started to rhyme and it turned into songs.”

“Now I’ve written a load of songs for kids that are really good. It’s all demoed and I’m very excited about it.”