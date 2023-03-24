Kakao inks deal with Columbia Record for IVE’s North American debut

Kakao Entertainment, a subsidiary of South Korean internet giant Kakao, has announced a new partnership with American label Columbia Records.

Through the deal, Kakao Entertainment aims to expand its presence in the North American market, starting with IVE‘s upcoming debut studio album ‘I’ve IVE’ and the pre-release song ‘Kitsch’. Columbia Records is set to help with the distribution, marketing and promotion of the record and its singles.

“This partnership aims to expand Kakao Entertainment’s music distribution network and elevate its position in the global market by leveraging Columbia Records’ unparalleled expertise in the North American music business,” Kakao said in its statement, per Variety.

In South Korean, IVE are signed to K-pop agency Starship Entertainment, which is owned by Kakao Entertainment. Other Kakao subsidiaries include EDAM Entertainment (home to IU), Antenna Music (Lovelyz‘s Mijoo), IST Entertainment (Apink) and more

“We’re thrilled to be embarking on IVE’s global journey with Columbia Records, a company with a rich history in pop music,” said Joseph Chang, head of Kakao Entertainment America. “This partnership holds significant meaning for us.”

“By strengthening the production and distribution capabilities of our music and artists in North America, we look forward to increasing the global competitiveness of Kakao Entertainment’s music business,” he added.

Kakao’s deal with Columbia Records comes shortly after the company’s public battle with HYBE for K-pop agency SM Entertainment, which is home to popular artists such as NCT, aespa and Girls’ Generation.