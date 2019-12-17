Kaleidoscope Festival is set to return for “an event like no other” in 2020

Kaleidoscope Festival is returning to London’s Alexandra Palace next year, following the success of the first edition in 2018.

The event will take place on July 25, 2020 and promises “huge live performances, mesmerising DJ sets, comedy, theatre and immersive performances”.

.@Yourallypally Kaleidoscope Festival returns on Saturday 25th July 2020! For exclusive access to discounted Pre-Sale tickets & your chance to Win 4 x VIP tickets, SIGN UP NOW 👉🏻https://t.co/CYFJKmawMo pic.twitter.com/QpT7lqIa4N — Kaleidoscope Festival (@KS_Festival) December 17, 2019

Advertisement

Kaleidoscope Festival 2018 included performances from The Flaming Lips, Mystery Jets and Ghostpoet, with poetry from John Cooper Clarke and comedy sets from the likes of Mark Watson and former NME columnist Katherine Ryan.

“It was incredible to see so many people of all ages enjoying such a diverse mix of music, theatre, comedy and performing arts at the first Kaleidoscope Festival back in 2018,” Simon Fell, Director of Events Operations at Alexandra Palace, said of the news.

“After a year’s hiatus, we cannot wait to welcome people back once more, for an event like no other set in the grounds and palace. We look forward to revealing 2020’s programme in the new year,” he added.

You can currently sign up for exclusive access to discounted pre-sale tickets from the Kaleidoscope website.

Earlier this month (December 7), last year’s headliners The Flaming Lips announced an upcoming joint album with Deap Vally, as part of a new project called Deap Lips.

Advertisement

It’s not the first time the Lips have teamed up with artists for full albums. Previous collaborations have seen them co-write and release records with Miley Cyrus, Neon Indian, and Stardeath & White Dwarfs.

Wayne Coyne and Steven Drozd of the band have paired up with Deap Vally’s Lindsey Troy and Julie Edwards for Deap Lips. Their eponymous album will be released on March 13, 2020.