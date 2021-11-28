Kali Uchis and Ozuna team up for new single ‘Another Day In America’

Kali Uchis and Ozuna have teamed up for new single ‘Another Day In America’, which is set to appear on the forthcoming West Side Story soundtrack.

They shared the cut on Friday (November 26), just weeks before Stephen Spielberg’s film version of the iconic Broadway production will arrive in cinemas.

The track is a reimagining of ‘America’ from the original musical. Fans of the production will recognise the song’s melody and lyrics, “I like to be in America / Everything free in America“, which Uchis has reworked to “Everything changed in America / Who do you think built America?“.

Listen to ‘Another Day in America’ below.

It’s the second new cut from Uchis this month, having teamed up with Omar Apollo in early November for their collaborative single ‘Bad Life’.

Prior to that, Uchis shared a version of ‘Fue Mejor’ that featured SZA singing in Spanish for the first time. The original song appeared on Uchis’ 2020 sophomore album, ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞’.

Elsewhere, Ozuna recently linked up with Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Snake and BLACKPINK’s Lisa for the song ‘SG’.

Spielberg’s West Side Story adaptation stars Ansel Elgort as Tony and Rachel Zegler as Maria, who fall in love despite being affiliated with rival gangs in 1950s New York City.

The official trailer for the film arrived in September, featuring other cast members including Ezra Menas, Julius Anthony Rubio, Ana Isabelle, Brian d’Arcy James, Corey Stoll and more.

Just yesterday (November 27), West Side Story‘s original composer Stephen Sondheim sadly passed away at the age of 91.