Kali Uchis announces new EP to be released this Friday

Recorded from isolation

Jasper Bruce
Kali Uchis
Kali Uchis. CREDIT: Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Kali Uchis will release ‘To Feel Alive’, an EP comprised of four tracks recorded during isolation, this Friday (April 24). Uchis made the announcement on social media yesterday (April 20).

“TO FEEL ALIVE EP this friday. can’t give you my album yet, but i recorded some demos in my room for u,” Uchis wrote on Instagram.

She also confirmed that the EP is distinct from her upcoming album, writing “this is NOT! i repeat . NOT! the album”. It is unclear when Uchis will share her upcoming sophomore record. It is believed that much of the forthcoming record will be performed in Spanish.

‘To Feel Alive’ features album art by Oh de Laval, which Uchis shared on Instagram. Uchis wrote on social media that the artwork shows “the isolation era of me eating the por vida era of me’s pussy”, a reference to Uchis’ previous album and EP releases.

Uchis released, ‘Solita’, the lead single from her upcoming record late last year. Speaking about the song, Uchis revealed that ‘Solita’ “is about healing, freedom and embracing the mixed emotions that come with that. I hope my fans feel sexy when they listen to it. I’m so excited to share more.”

Kaytranada
Kaytranada and Kali Uchis in the ‘10%’ video. Credit: YouTube

The news of Uchis’ new EP comes just a few weeks after she collaborated with Little Dragon on their single, ‘Are You Feeling Sad?’. The Colombian-American singer-songwriter also shared the clip for her collaboration with Kaytranada, ‘10%’, earlier this year.

