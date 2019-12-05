Kali Uchis debuts sultry new bilingual track ‘Solita’

Kali Uchis has unveiled ‘Solita’, a sultry new bilingual track produced by Tainy – listen to it below.

As well as featuring production from the J Balvin and Bad Bunny collaborator, Uchis’ new song also features contributions from Sevn Thomas and Jahaan Sweet.

“I’d rather dance alone than with the devil,” Uchis said in a statement. “This song is about healing, freedom and embracing the mixed emotions that come with that. I hope my fans feel sexy when they listen to it. I’m so excited to share more.”

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Solita’ below:

The Colombian-American singer-songwriter released her debut album, ‘Isolation’ to critical success last year. The output featured several collaborations with artists including Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Damon Albarn and Tyler, The Creator.

In a five-star review, NME‘s Thomas Smith said of the album: “‘Isolation’ is nothing like the name suggests. The 15 tracks flit between pop-tinged R&B to bossa nova, and there are guest stars aplenty to pull in the casual listener. That said, no guest can outshine Uchis.”

Earlier this year, Kali Uchis performed a beautiful version of Björk’s 1993 track ‘Venus as a Boy’ for Australian radio station Triple J.