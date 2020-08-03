Kali Uchis has taken to social media to announce a new single, ‘Aqui Yo Mando’, featuring Rico Nasty and Argentine rapper Cazzu, due out on August 5.

She posted an animated clip showcasing the cover art on Twitter yesterday (August 2), saying, “¡mores! Aug 05 les traigo un regalito”, roughly translating to “August 5 I bring you a gift”.

Advertisement

‘Aqui Yo Mando’ marks Uchis’ first release since she dropped her ‘To Feel Alive’ EP in April this year. The EP comprised four tracks, all of which were recorded while self-isolating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the EP, NME said in a review that it’s “a satisfying recap of the journey so far, reminding us of the sheer power of her voice and her outsider mentality”.

“Few, if any, are even close to being on a similar wavelength.”

The song marks Rico Nasty’s first feature on a single in 2020, though she has made appearances on albums from Jessie Reyez, 100 Gecs, KYLE and more throughout the year. She has also dropped three solo singles this year – ‘IDGAF’, ‘Popstar’ and ‘Lightning’. Rico is slated to release her long-awaited debut album, ‘Nightmare Vacation’, later this year.

As for Cazzu, she released her first EP ‘Bonus Trap’ earlier this year following albums in both 2017 and 2019. ‘Aqui Yo Mando’ will be her first track since she released ‘Deportivo’ with Álvaro Diaz and Caleb Calloway early last month.